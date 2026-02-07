While awaiting a judge’s ruling in his quest for a preliminary injunction, Charles Bediako was able to suit up again for Alabama in the Iron Bowl of Basketball against Auburn. A hearing took place Friday, but the judge has yet to issue a ruling, meaning Bediako’s temporary restraining order is still in place.

ESPN analyst Dick Vitale has been outspoken about Bediako’s eligibility considering he played in an NBA G-League game last month. During Saturday’s broadcast, he doubled down on his stance when asked about the situation.

Vitale stressed the need to abide by the NCAA’s rules, which the association reaffirmed meant no eligibility for anyone who signed a two-way contract. But he noted the landmark affidavit filed by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in support of the NCAA, which Vitale said could be key in the case.

“I think you’ve got to go by the book,” Vitale said. “And the book says very, very black-and-white that you sign a two-way contract, you play in the G-League, you’re not eligible. It’s as simple as that.

“I think the one thing that’s going to help the NCAA in their battle is they’ve got the enforcement of Greg Sankey, the commissioner. I think the fact that he jumped in said we don’t need guys that signed with NBA teams in our league.”

The latest on Charles Bediako

Judge Daniel Pruet oversaw Friday’s hearing, but he did not rule from the bench. During the hearing, Pruet initially pressed another of Charles Bediako’s attorney, David Holt, about the plaintiff’s claim that an injunction is needed to avoid “irreparable harm” as laid out in his request.

Holt responded by revealing Bediako made $530,000 in three years playing in the NBA G League. Any potential NIL earnings at Alabama would be variable based on his further exposure through the remainder of the current season.

After a decision didn’t come down by the end of the business day, it appeared Bediako would be able to continue playing for the Crimson Tide in Saturday’s rivalry game. His attorney, Darren Heitner, confirmed that in a statement to On3 on Saturday morning.

“The TRO remains in place until the judge rules on the motion for preliminary injunction,” Heitner said. “Without a ruling, Bediako remains eligible to play.”

Since receiving eligibility to play at Alabama, Bediako is averaging 9.5 points and 5.0 rebounds across four games. During that span, the Crimson Tide have a 2-2 record entering the matchup against Auburn.