EJ Crowell injury update: Alabama freshman RB in boot at A-Day
Five-star freshman running back EJ Crowell was spotted at A-Day with a walking boot and a scooter ahead of the Crimson Tide’s spring game. Crowell has been limited all spring with a soft tissue issue.
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said Crowell hasn’t really been taking many reps since spring practice began. The early-enrollee is considered week to week, but the coaching staff aren’t looking to chance anything by putting him on the field.
“EJ hasn’t practiced since last week,” DeBoer said on April 3rd. “So probably more of the same for next week.”
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That appears to have been the case. The scooter and boot combination is certainly cause for concern for Alabama fans, however, five months separate the spring game from the season opener.
While Crowell won’t be practicing during the scrimmage, the rest of the Crimson Tide will look to put on a fun performance for fans itching to see what the newest installment of Alabama football will look like. The bad news for fans outside of the Tuscaloosa era, however, is that the game won’t be televised. General admission is free for fans in the local area or traveling to attend the annual event.