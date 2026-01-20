According to Matt Stahl of AL.com, former Alabama center Charles Bediako is suing the NCAA, looking to return to the program. Bediako spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa before opting to begin his professional career. But after never making it past the G-League, Bediako wants back in the college game.

“NEWS: Charles Bediako is suing the NCAA, asking for immediate preliminary and permanent injunctive relief that would allow him to return to Alabama’s basketball team according to documents obtained by @aldotcom,” Stahl said via X.

Bediako was not selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, joining the San Antonio Spurs organization for the Summer League instead. He did enough to impress them, signing a G-League contract with the Austin Spurs before getting it converted to a two-way contract. A torn meniscus ended the relationship, with Bediako never seeing time for the NBA team.

The Orlando Magic had Bediako on their Summer League team in 2024, only to be signed by the Denver Nuggets in October. Bediako was waived a few days later, getting picked up by Denver’s G-League team, the Grand Rapids Gold. Still, no action as an NBA player ever took place.

“Had Mr. Bediako had more foresight to see the paradigm-shifting changes coming to compensation for NCAA athletes, he likely would still be on campus playing for the University of Alabama right now,” the complaint obtained by AL.com said. “When the NCAA recently began to reinstate players with G League experience, and even players who had entered and been selected in the NBA Draft, Mr. Bediako saw this as a chance to right a wrong decision that he had regretted over the past three years.”

Alabama is currently 13-5 overall and 3-2 in SEC play. No game is on the schedule Tuesday or Wednesday before hosting Tennessee on Saturday. Depth and production at the center position is a need for head coach Nate Oats, even with Aiden Sherrell beginning to play well as of late. Bediako appears to be the piece Alabama is looking for, hoping to pick him up mid-season.

Charles Bediako left Alabama after two seasons under Nate Oats

Bediako was a major part of the early days of the Oats era at Alabama. He played in 70 games during his two seasons under Oats, starting in 67 of them. At the time, Bediako leaving for the NBA was considered a strange decision, something Oats has been honest about in the past.

Center might not be the most glamorous position at Alabama under Oats but Bediako played the part well. His scoring average sat just under seven points per game. Bediako proved to be incredible efficent too, shooting 69% from the field.

But Oats did not rely on Bediako to score, instead using him around the rim — on both ends of the court — and to set screens for guards. Grabbing 6.0 rebounds per game during the 2022-2023 season would be a welcome addition for Alabama a few years later.