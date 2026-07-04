Former NFL GM rips Ty Simpson as Rams QB: 'He's a career backup'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson hasn’t even taken an NFL snap yet and he’s already catching heat. Former NFL GM Scot McCloughan, famously of the San Francisco 49ers ironically, did not like the Rams’ selection of Simpson out of Alabama.

Matthew Stafford is firmly entrenched as the starter, whether it’s for another year or two, for a Super Bowl contender. So spending a first round pick on a QB from Alabama seemed like a reach for someone like McCloughan.

How Simpson pans out is anyone’s guess, but there’s no question he’s at least in a good situation, led by head coach Sean McVay. But McCloughan compared him to other first round QBs that haven’t lived up to their draft billing.

“I think the quarterback from Alabama is overdrafted,” McCloughan said on the Team 980 in D.C. “But it’s the position alone, you know. I think, not being a guru, but he’s like J.J. McCarthy. He’s like Mac Jones. He’s a career backup.

“Ideally, he might start, but that’s because of where his pick was and they want to prove everybody right, you know, type of thing. And that’s not the way you should build a roster. Not at all.”

Ty Simpson up against it already?

One of the criticisms around Simpson during the pre-draft process was his lack of starting experience at Alabama. He only started 15 games with the Crimson Tide and while he started strong, it was an up-and-down finish to the year. He completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns, to five interceptions, in 2025.

Stafford said he and Simpson have hit it off through their first few months together in Los Angeles. Of course, the goal is still to win games since the Rams are still in win-now mode. But at age 38, Stafford knows he can help develop an up-and-coming quarterback in the building – even if he went to a rival school.

“I’m in there with him in the meeting room, on the practice field, trying to share as much knowledge as I can,” Stafford said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Listen, I was a big fan of Ty when he was playing at Alabama. I sent him a text after he got drafted and said, ‘Really enjoyed watching you play. Just, you were just in the wrong jersey.’ … I did enjoy watching him play. He’s a talented kid.

“I’m going to do everything I can to get this team ready to play, to win, but at the same time, share some of the knowledge that I’ve gained throughout my career because I wouldn’t be in the seat that I am right now, talking to you guys after a really good football season, if I didn’t have people that were helping me out along the way, too. So I’m happy to do that. He’s been a sponge, man. He’s looking to get better. And really, that’s everybody on our team, all the young guys that we picked.”