Former Oregon defensive lineman Terrance Green committed to Alabama out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He played three season for the Ducks.

Green appeared in 15 games this season and logged 15 total tackles. He had one for loss and one pass deflection. In total, Green has 22 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and two pass deflections in his career (25 games).

As a member of the Class of 2023, Green was a four-star recruit out of Cypress (Texas) Cy Woods, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 42 overall recruit in the state, the No. 27 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 229 overall prospect in the class.

Green was the latest defensive lineman to join the Crimson Tide. He joins Ole Miss transfer Ethan Fields up front.

Fields played high school football at Dutchtown (Geismar, LA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 901 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Fields was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 2159 overall recruit, and the No. 175 overall offensive lineman available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal lasted 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. Players have had just over two weeks to enter the portal, but they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, which varies throughout the sport.