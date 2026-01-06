Former Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson has committed to transfer to Alabama out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He will have one season of collegiate eligibility remaining in Tuscaloosa.

Woodson entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2nd after racking up 152 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups, and one interception in 35 career games (17 starts) across three seasons in Blacksburg. That includes ranking second on the Hokies’ roster with 58 total tackles this past season, during which he only played in nine games (five starts). It was his second consecutive season as the team’s second-leading tackler after racking up a career-best 72 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in 13 games (11 starts) in 2024.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Woodson signed with Virginia Tech as a three-start prospect out of Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) High in the Class of 2023, where he was No. 25 player out of Virginia, No. 93-ranked linebacker and No. 974 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Back in August, the Hokies linebacker and team captain was charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor DWI, according to online court records reviewed by Tech Sideline’s Andy Bitter. It was the second driving offense Woodson had in the span of a month.

It followed a reckless driving citation on July 30 after reportedly going 96 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to Warren General District Court records reviewed by Roanoke Times reporter Damien Sordelett. The reckless driving citation is also listed as a misdemeanor, and Woodson had a subsequent court date in September for the incident, per Sordelett.

Woodson entered his junior season as a fourth-team Preseason All-ACC selection according to longtime college football expert Phil Steele.

Woodson is Alabama‘s third Power Four transfer commitment since the portal opened Jan. 2nd, following rcent pledges by former NC State running back Hollywood Smothers and former Oklahoma State tight end Josh Ford. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide has lost 17 players to the transfer portal, including linebackers Qua Russaw and Noah Carter.

— On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this report.