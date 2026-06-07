Game 2 of Tuscaloosa Super Regional between Alabama, St. John's pushed back to 3 pm CT

First pitch for Game 2 of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional between St. John’s and host Alabama on Sunday has been pushed back to 3 pm CT due to inclement weather in the area, the Crimson Tide announced Sunday morning. The game will still be televised on ESPN2.

Thunderstorms are currently moving through the state, with scattered storms expected throughout much of the afternoon, according to Weather.com. There is a 98% chance of rain expected projected around the original start time of 2 pm CT, with scattered showers expected through the 5 pm hour.

Seventh-seeded Alabama (41-19) can punch its ticket to the 2026 College World Series with a win. It would be the Crimson Tide’s for the first CWS appearance this century, with its most recent prior appearance coming in 1999.

Alabama secured an 8-0 shutout of the Red Storm in Game 1 on Saturday night thanks to strong showing on the mound from starter Tyler Fay inside a sold-out Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Fay scattered two hits and three walks while striking out nine across 7 1/3 scoreless innings Saturday. Ashton Crowther finished off the shutout with 1 2/3 scoreless frames, retiring five of the six batters he faced for the win.

The Crimson Tide offense got things rolling with a two-run double from Brennan Holt for an early 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the second inning. Alabama added four more runs in the fourth, two coming on a two-run double by Bryce Fowler and took advantage of five walks issued by St. John’s in the frame.

Star shortstop Justin Lebron then delivered a two-round double to right-center in the bottom of the eighth to clinch the lop-sided victory. Lebron, a projected Top 15 pick in the upcoming 2026 MLB Draft, has now hit safely in his last six straight games, batting 12-for-29 (.414) with four doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and three stolen bases during that span.

Lebron is batting .282 on the season with 16 home runs, 48 RBI, 13 doubles and a team-leading 40 stolen bases in his third season in Tuscaloosa.

Rob Vaughn challenges Alabama fans to show up for Tuscaloosa Regional Final

Alabama fans answered the call Saturday night, setting a new Sewell-Thomas Stadium attendance record with 7,573 in the stands. The showing came just one week after third-year Crimson Tide head coach Rob Vaughn challenged the fan base during last weekend’s Tuscaloosa Regional.

“The crowds have been good the last two days, especially through the rain delay, and obviously you have softball on TV. But I’m going to say this, and people may get mad at me, but we need more – we need more,” Vaughn said May 30, per the Crimson White’s Davis Cornell. “I look out there and it’s 7-2 and we have people gone, and the stands aren’t full. Tomorrow night at 7 o’clock, we need 7,000 people up here rocking. And I think these guys deserve that.

“And not 7,000 people in the stands being entertained, 7,000 people helping, scratching, clawing and fighting for every pitch for nine innings,” Vaughn implored. “This town loves a winner, man, and we have a group of winners here. So we need them to show up for these boys tomorrow and make this place Hell for whoever we play tomorrow night.”