The Rose Bowl will feature the top-seeded Indiana Hoosiers taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Still, the consensus seems to be that Indiana is the darling of many fans going into the game, with underdog Alabama still seen as the traditional power.

It goes beyond that, however, for many within the Alabama program. After all, there was some debate nationally on whether this team even belonged in the College Football Playoff field. For Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard, that doubt may not be the focus, but it does motivate the Crimson Tide.

“Not necessarily,” Germie Bernard said. “We’re always just focused on us and playing our best game, but obviously, it adds an extra fuel to our fire knowing that everybody is doubting us. Nobody wants to see Bama win. We put that on our shoulder, and we just work harder.”

The narrative surrounding Alabama had been that they finished the season struggling, with a notable loss in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide even found itself in a debate with Notre Dame and Miami for the last two at-large bids. In the end, Alabama made the field but there were still questions and doubts following the team.

A win over Oklahoma in the opening round of the CFP silenced some doubt about Alabama. In particular, the way Alabama won, coming back from down 17-0. With rumors swirling around head coach Kalen DeBoer at the time, there was a growing narrative surrounding the Crimson Tide that something was wrong. So, finding a way to come from behind and win, which included a Bernard catch for the ages, helped solidify that the Crimson Tide belonged there.

Kalen DeBoer knows he now needs to get the best he possibly can out of his team. So, in a recent appearance on The Triple Option, he broke down how to get the best out of his team in the College Football Playoff.

“Well, yeah, and, again, we started out slow, but I thought, really, the last two and a half to three quarters, we really played well, we really played team football. And that’s where it starts. I think that’s one thing we have, is we have a real team. And, you know, again, the SEC Championship was something that, you know, really was frustrating for our guys. (We) know we didn’t play our best, but, you keep working back, there’s just been these moments where the team just always rises to the top and guys are playing for each other. And, I think our guys truly believe that, you know, when you play great competition, there are going to be plays, there are going to be times and moments where it doesn’t go perfect,” DeBoer said.

“But, the other side of the ball, the other phase of the game is going to figure it out. They’re going to make an adjustment. They’re going to get back on a roll. Once we really settled in, I thought both coordinators made some good adjustments. I thought our coordinators, and our players, did as good of a job in this game as we have all season long of just staying the course but also adjusting to the moment.”

Alabama will meet Indiana in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST.