Germie Bernard shares his emotions of receiving 'You Got Mossed!' gloves from Randy Moss

In Alabama‘s 34-24 win over Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard “Mossed” Sooners defensive back Jacobe Johnson to haul in a pivotal fourth-quarter catch. On Sunday, Randy Moss and Sunday NFL Countdown congratulated Bernard by sending him a pair of gloves signed by Moss himself.

Bernard made the jaw-dropping play with 8:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide were ahead 27-24 and the catch placed Alabama within the red zone. On Saturday, Bernard discussed how it felt to receive a gift from such a legendary wide receiver.

“It was a dope moment, man. I didn’t expect that to come. But, the other day, Ty was like, ‘We got a present for Unc here. And I’m like, ‘What’s the present?’ We just got done lifting. We were all sweaty and stuff. He presented me with the gloves. It was cool to share that moment with my teammates.”

The team didn’t allow Bernard’s stunning play go to waste. Just two plays later, Alabama ran the ball up the middle for a touchdown to extend its lead to 34-24. Bernard finished the game with three catches for 40 yards.

Germie Bernard received a pair of “You Got Mossed!” gloves from Randy Moss and ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown for his insane catch versus Oklahoma: pic.twitter.com/N4I9SK40SP — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) December 27, 2025

Bernard has had an excellent season, racking up 60 catches for 802 yards and seven touchdowns. After the win over Oklahoma, Germie Bernard reflected on his spectacular catch.

“I knew it was 1-on-1 coverage,” Bernard told ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “This guy (Ty Simpson), he trusted me with the ball. Earlier in the game, I missed one and he said he was going to come back. I couldn’t let him down in that moment.”

Alabama will need Bernard to step up again when it squares off against Indiana on Thursday in the CFP quarterfinals. The Hoosiers are only allowing 179.5 passing yards per game, the 17th least in college football.

Indiana is 13-0 this season and coming off a win over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer knows his team has a massive challenge ahead of them.

“We understand we’ve got a great football team with Indiana,” DeBoer said on Dec. 22. “Coach Cignetti, just what he’s done is amazing here these last two years, just building the program as quickly as he’s done to the level it’s at. Really looking forward to us diving back into our process here the next 10 days or so, just getting back to work.”

Of course, Indiana isn’t the only talented team that’ll be taking the field Thursday. Alabama’s defense held Oklahoma to 55 rushing yards in the CFP’s first round, and picked off Sooners quarterback John Mateer as well.

The Crimson Tide will need its offense to have an improved showing after recording just 260 total yards of offense against OU. Alabama and Indiana will clash at 3 p.m. CT on New Year’s Day. The game will air live on ESPN.