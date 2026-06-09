Greg Byrne details how Alabama handles dispersal of funds to multiple sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide have multiple successful teams because of how athletic director Greg Byrne manages everything. While appearing on The Triple Option podcast, Byrne was asked how Alabama handles the dispersal of funds for multiple sports.

“At Alabama, we invest in our kids as well as anybody in the country,” Greg Byrne said. “If you’re on a full-ride scholarship at Alabama, not counting $1 in salaries, not counting $1 in NIL, we spend over $200,000 a year on you. There’s a reason why NFL guys come back and spend time at our place in the offseason. It’s better than what they get in the NFL at a lot of places.”

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Byrne went on to say that the amenities Alabama has are for all the teams and not just football. “One of the things we say is we’re going to be competitive. You have not seen any crazy NIL stories come out of Alabama,” Byrne added. “We’re trying to make sure we do things the right way within the framework so we don’t drive our program into the ditch. We’re trying to make sure we have a healthy locker room because back to comparison is the thief of joy. If one kid is making two or three times what everybody else is, that’s not good for the locker room.”

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Byrne said that Alabama tries to be “slow and steady,” and do things “the right way.” He also shared a story about telling football recruits that if all they care about is “the bottom line,” Alabama may not be the place for them.

The 2025-26 season was a strong one for Alabama athletics. The football team played in the SEC championship game and reached the College Football Playoff. Men’s and women’s basketball reached the NCAA tournament, the softball team reached the Women’s College World Series, and the baseball team will play in the College World Series this weekend.

Byrne has been at Alabama since 2017. Before joining the Crimson Tide, the Arizona State alum was the AD at Arizona from 2010 to 2017. Byrne began his AD career at Mississippi State in 2008. He also spent time as either an assistant AD or associate AD at Oregon, Oregon State and Kentucky.