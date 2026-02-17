Greg McElroy pitches Alabama as national championship contender entering 2026

Greg McElroy has high hopes for his alma mater in the 2026 campaign. On a recent episode of Always College Football with Greg McElroy, the ESPN analyst discussed his expectations for Alabama next season.

“You think about what Kalen DeBoer has had to do over the last couple of years,” McElroy said. “I want you to just imagine taking over one of the most successful restaurants in the world, and for two years, you’ve used the previous owner’s ingredients.

“You’ve kind of followed his recipe, and you’ve made a really nice meal. I mean, a really nice meal. But, in the back of your mind, you’re thinking, ‘Wait until they taste my signature dishes.’ Well, that might be what we see this year when we talk about the Alabama Crimson Tide.”

Alabama took a step in the right direction this past season after missing the College Football Playoff in Kalen DeBoer‘s debut campaign at the helm. Alabama earned a CFP bid and won its first-round game to reach the quarterfinals, where it fell to Indiana.

Alabama has numerous notable players it must replace next season, including quarterback Ty Simpson, offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor and wide receiver Germie Bernard. McElroy believes Alabama’s replacement for Simpson will be the most pivotal piece to the team’s success.

Austin Mack and Keelon Russell are expected to compete for the starting spot behind center. No matter who wins the starting nod, Greg McElroy believes Alabama has a chance to reach great heights next season.

“They’re a team with a new identity. They are going to have a lot of new faces, a lot of young players,” McElroy said. “They do have a high-octane offense, though, and they should have a chip on the shoulder from last year’s loss in the Rose Bowl to Indiana. I also think there’s a lot of guys on this roster that are eager to prove that they want to show up. They want to maintain the standard that’s been expected at Alabama for a very long time.

“I like the dynamic around the facility. Everyone’s got a chip on their shoulder and sitting there at 27-1 right now. The odds are little bit longer than you usually get when it comes to Alabama and a national championship run. … It’s a really talented team that you feel pretty confident that Kalen DeBoer has his guys now in a position to kind of get the ball rolling in the right direction.”