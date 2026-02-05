SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has officially commented on the Charles Bediako case, at least through court documents. Sankey called for courts to uphold the NCAA eligibility rules, saying Bediako should not be allowed to play for Alabama. He then explained his reasoning behind the thought process.

“I respectfully ask the Court to uphold the NCAA eligibility rules challenged in this case, which are essential to the integrity of college sports, to the educational mission they serve, and to the opportunities they provide for current and future student-athletes,” Sankey said.

SUBSCRIBE to the On3 NIL and Sports Business Newsletter

An Affidavit from Sankey was released shortly after. You can check out part of the transcript from On3’s Pete Nakos.

The hearing for Bediako is scheduled to take place on Friday, just hours before Alabama heads across the state to face Auburn. Sankey appears to be asking for the court to rule against Bediako, meaning he could not play in the rivalry game.

If this is the end for Bediako, his return to college basketball will have lasted just four games. Alabama split those games, beating Missouri and Texas A&M, while losing to Tennessee and Florida. Two temporary restraining orders were issued to give him eligibility. One of which was due to the NCAA not being able to appear for the original hearing. Weather kept them from being able to travel.

Bediako averaged 21.5 minutes per game during those four contests. Head coach Nate Oats used Bediako both as a starter and coming off the bench. Either way, the numbers were not too shabby. Bediako went for 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. Alabama certainly will miss certain aspects of having Bediako out there if the ruling goes against him.

“(The NCAA) need(s) to draw a line, and I think Charles’ people thought the line shouldn’t have been drawn that’s gonna favor all the internationals and not allow the Americans to be able to make the money, and I think that’s kind of where they thought the line should be drawn somewhere else,” Oats said following Sunday’s loss to Florida.

Of course, what Sankey suggests of a court is not a final ruling. Bediako and the people representing him will get an opportunity to make their own case. They will be hoping to win, allowing Bediako to play for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season in Tuscaloosa. A major decision is on the way, no matter which one is made.