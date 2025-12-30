Heather Dinich calls out Alabama fans in defense of Kalen DeBoer

It’s never easy to be the guy who replaces the guy. That’s exactly what Kalen DeBoer has been trying to do at Alabama for the past two seasons, replacing Nick Saban. Naturally, that’s drawn some criticism as he’s tried to live up to expectations.

Now, ESPN reporter Heather Dinich wants to see those Alabama fans change their attitude. She appeared on Get Up just days ahead of the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Indiana to tell Crimson Tide fans to zip it and be grateful for DeBoer.

“If Alabama fans haven’t embraced Kalen DeBoer at this point, you guys just need to zip it,” Heather Dinich said. “I am talking to you, Alabama fans, because if you haven’t bought in, maybe you should try a different fanbase. Because Kalen DeBoer is an absolute gem and you should be fortunate to still have him, given this crazy coaching cycle.”

In his two seasons at Alabama, DeBoer has gone 20-7, missing the CFP in his first season before making it this year. Amid that, there have been some frustrating losses and excellent wins. For most programs, that’s excellent, but it is hard to be compared to Saban and the national championships that he brought to Tuscaloosa. There’s also been rumors linking DeBoer to open jobs like the Michigan one, though nothing came of those. All of that has amounted to frustration from some portions of the fanbase.

Dinich would further go on to argue that those expectations that Alabama fans aren’t fair. In particular, in the modern era of college football with an expanding CFP, larger conferences, transfers, NIL, and a nine-game SEC schedule, it’s much harder to be consistently dominant.

“Everyone in college football, not just Alabama fans, needs to reset their expectations,” Dinich said. “Because the Nick Saban days, they dynasty days — with the way college football is right now, it’s changed. You can still win a national title, but you’re going to lose football games. You’re gonna lose more next year, when the SEC goes to nine league games.”

Paul Finebaum was also on Get Up, and he would come to the defense of Alabama fans. He argued that those expectations are what make Alabama the program that it is and unique from others.

“I think the Finebaum audience right now is saying, ‘Heather, you speak just like an Indiana graduate.’ It’s a little bit different down here,” Paul Finebaum said. “Just ask [Greg] McElroy. They were ready to run him out the year after he won a national championship.”

Alabama is entering the Rose Bowl against Indiana as a slight underdog. There, Kalen DeBoer has another chance to silence his doubters with a win in the Granddaddy of Them All.