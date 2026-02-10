Alabama found a nice piece out of the NCAA transfer portal this offseason, snagging Kedrick Bingley-Jones. The defensive lineman was previously playing for Mississippi State and will make the short drive to Tuscaloosa. Just one thing stood in his way before the move became official, needing a seventh year of eligibility.

On Tuesday, news broke of Bingley-Jones being granted another year. He is cleared to play for Alabama during the 2026 season.

“Thank You God! Wavier got approved by the NCAA,” Bingley-Jones said via X, followed by a prayer hands emoji.

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings placed Bingley-Jones as a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,554 overall player to enter this cycle, and No. 171 when just looking at defensive linemen. His ranking might not stand out too much. However, Alabama knows it is getting a big body up front with some SEC experience under his belt.

Bingley-Jones spent the last two seasons in Starkville playing under head coach Jeff Lebby. A total of 17 games were played, 13 of which came this past year. An injury kept him out of eight games back in 2024, which has unfortunately been a theme throughout his college football career.

Still, a full campaign was put together for Mississippi State. Bingley-Jones put up 25 tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, and a pass breakup. The Bulldogs relied on him as a starter throughout.

North Carolina is actually where Bingley-Jones started his playing days. UNC won out in his initial recruitment, keeping the defensive lineman in Chapel Hill for four years. One of them was the 2020 season, explaining where some of the extra eligibility comes from. Now, Alabama gets to benefit years later.

Prior to enrolling at North Carolina, Kedrick Bingley-Jones was a highly sought-after recruit. He was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 141 overall recruit in the nation in the 2020 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He also checked in as the No. 18 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 3 overall player from the state of North Carolina, hailing from Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School.

In high school, Bingley-Jones was tabbed first-team NCISAA all-state as a senior. He led his school to the NCISAA Division II state championship and posted 54 tackles, seven sacks, six pressures, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.

On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report