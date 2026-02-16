Joel Klatt cautions direction of Alabama program: 'I don't love what's going on'

Kalen DeBoer is entering his third season as Alabama‘s head coach. The Crimson Tide showed improvement this season, reaching the College Football Playoff after narrowly missing out on an appearance in DeBoer’s debut campaign at the helm.

Nonetheless, Alabama faces several massive challenges this offseason. On Monday, FOX Sports‘ Joel Klatt weighed in on the trajectory of Alabama’s football program.

“We all just assume that this program is going to be just fine and they’ll be great. But, the reality is that they have quickly descended into a place that, when I think about their conference, I don’t think about them initially, and I don’t even think about them in the top three,” Klatt said. “When I think about the SEC, I immediately think of Georgia and Texas and, oh, by the way, Alabama.

“… They are on a trajectory that is down, and I don’t think that that is going to stop. They have to level out at some point in order to start going back up. But, I don’t sense that moment of them leveling out. I think that win against Georgia on the road last year was fantastic. There’s no doubt. But, man, I don’t see this team turning it around. … I don’t love what’s going on going on down there.”

Alabama is losing several key players to the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason. Quarterback Ty Simpson, offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor and wide receiver Germie Bernard are some of the most notable Alabama players taking their talents to the next level.

Additionally, 23 Alabama players entered the transfer portal this offseason. The Crimson Tide have added 18 players via the transfer portal thus far.

Former USC defensive lineman Devan Thompkins is the highest-rated incoming transfer. He started in all 12 of USC’s regular-season games last season, recording 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Moreover, Alabama is bringing in the No. 6 freshman class in the country this offseason, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Despite Joel Klatt’s concerns, Kalen DeBoer seems confident about his roster for the 2026 campaign.

“I feel we addressed some areas that we either needed going into the portal or numbers-wise,” DeBoer said at the Senior Bowl. “And I think there’s some areas we really strongly upgraded, and so, I’m excited about that.

“I’m excited about not just the skill set of these guys are that are coming in, but also who they are as people and the character. We have some guys who, whether they were voted team captain last year or probably were going to be, I think we got those type of guys in at multiple positions.”