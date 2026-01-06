Fox Sports Joel Klatt encouraged Alabama QB Ty Simpson to return to the Crimson Tide for one more season, rather than go to the NFL. He felt the development of Simpson could happen at a better rate in college in order to prepare himself for the pros.

“This is really easy to say when you’re not the one making the decision,” Klatt said on The Next Round. “I would tell him to go back to school. I’d tell him to go back to Alabama. Tell him to go back and play for Kalen DeBoer. That’s where he’s going to get the best development and the most reps necessary to become a really great NFL player and get to his second contract. It’s not about where you get drafted, it’s about whether you can get to your second contract. And that’s that’s the basis.

“And if you look at the NFL and I’ve done this analysis, you know, with college coaches and on my own, getting ready for the draft. If you look at the guys that really succeed the NFL, and in particular in the playoffs, and in particular towards the Super Bowl, if you look at the group of players that have won a Super Bowl since Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl, so we’re talking about like, a quarter century here of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks, almost every one of them has a really deep career in college, not just the NFL.”

This season (15 games), Simpson had 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 64.5% completion percentage. But, it was his first full year as a starter. Klatt’s argument is to get nearly 30 games under his belt ahead of his NFL career.

“Like Brady’s one of the most inexperienced college quarterbacks to have won a Super Bowl,” Klatt said. “People don’t understand this, like the average of these guys that are going on to have success in the NFL is upwards of 30 plus starts, 1,000 plus attempts, 700 plus completions, 50 plus touchdowns. And so when you look at it and you just view it as not ‘Where will I be drafted in the short term,’ but with a long term lens, what gives you the best opportunity to succeed at the next level? I think it’s experience …

“I would also say, by the way, even at the back end of the first round, you’re not going to make (insane money). You’re going to make less money next year, but not that much less, you know. And the only way that it becomes financially like you got to go is if you’re in the top 10, eight picks, again, I know that you would make more. But in particular, if there’s a chance you could slide to the second round, you can make almost the identical amount of money at college if you’re a guy like Ty Simpson and play yourself into the top 10, top eight.”