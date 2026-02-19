Jordan Rodgers calls Alabama’s placement ‘criminal’ in Heather Dinich's way-too-early Top 25 college football rankings

ESPN’s Heather Dinich recently released her “way-too-early” 2026 college football rankings. Alabama landed at No. 17 in the rankings. On Thursday’s episode of Get Up, ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers called out Dinich for placing the Crimson Tide so low in the rankings.

“It is criminal,” Rodgers said. “Now, look, you’re really smart, because when you release the college football ranking this early, this many months in advance, you gotta rage-bait a little bit. You got to drop some nuggets that are going to get people fired up. That one, putting Alabama, not just at 17, Heather, but behind Penn State. Penn State had almost 50 guys transfer out of that program.

“I love Matt Campbell, and I love Rocco Becht. I think they’re going to get it going. But Alabama should be a little closer to 10. Not maybe in the top 10, right around Oklahoma, who they beat in the playoffs. They did go to an SEC championship. They did go to the playoffs. They did win a playoff game. And I know, Ty Simpson covered a lot of deficiencies, especially on offense. Keelon Russell and Austin Mack are going to have a competition. That, and the run game, and O-line, are super important, 17? Seventeen? Come on, Heather.”

In fairness to Dinich, Alabama must replace not only quarterback Ty Simpson, but standouts such as offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor and wide receiver Germie Bernard. However, Alabama has already reeled in 18 players from the transfer portal to soften the blow of its offseason losses.

Moreover, Alabama has the No. 6 incoming freshman class in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. As Rodgers mentioned, Keelon Russell and Austin Mack will compete for the Crimson Tide’s starting spot behind center.

Neither player has ever started before in a college football game. Mack is entering his fourth collegiate season, while Russell was a true freshman last year. Alabama’s quarterback competition will play perhaps the most pivotal role in the team’s success in the 2026 campaign.

After all, Alabama has continuity in its coaching staff. Head coach Kalen DeBoer is returning, as are coordinators Ryan Grubb and Kane Wommack.

Alabama defeated Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff last season before falling to eventual national champion Indiana in the quarterfinals. If Alabama takes a step forward whatsoever next season, it’ll finish—at the very least—as a top four team in the nation.