Josh Jacobs to participate in Packers OTAs: 'Business as usual'

Although Green Bay Packers All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs was arrested just one week ago, he will participate in Tuesday’s OTAs.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur described Jacobs’ participation as ‘business as usual.’ Jacobs is facing five charges due to an event that took place on Saturday, May 23.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Josh Jacobs will practice at today’s OTA, and it’s been “business as usual.” pic.twitter.com/Un6rzgYwya — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 2, 2026

“On May 23, 2026, at approximately 8:37 a.m., the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving Josh Jacobs,” a statement from the police department said via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “As a result of the investigation, Josh Jacobs was subsequently arrested on May 26, 2026, and booked into the Brown County Jail on the following charges:

“Battery — Domestic Abuse, Criminal Damage to Property — Domestic Abuse, Disorderly Conduct — Domestic Abuse, Strangulation and Suffocation, Intimidation of a Victim. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.”

Shortly after the news broke, a statement came from the Packers. After saying they are aware of the charges against their running back, no comment came from the team.

“We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs,” it said, also via Schneidman. “As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”

Jacobs is a former first-round pick of the then-Oakland Raiders after spending his college days with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is set to enter his eighth NFL season and third with Green Bay. Last season, Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 13 rushing touchdowns ranked fourth most in the NFL.

911 audio from Josh Jacobs’ arrest including yelling, screaming

Thanks to Milwaukee-based TMJ-4, there is extensive dispatch audio from what precipitated the police investigation into the alleged domestic violence incident involving Jacobs. The 911 dispatcher can be heard telling first responders that concerned neighbors could hear “yelling and screaming, things being thrown” at what is believed to be Jacobs’ home.

“(They’re) hearing yelling and screaming, things being thrown at this location. I have an open line, possibly (involving) a man and female,” the 911 dispatcher said, via TMJ-4, before moving to another call. “The neighbor is calling now, saying that her neighbor has been assaulted.”

The dispatcher later informed first responders that the involved male (Jacobs) had left the scene and “drove away from the home in a Mercedes G-Wagon,” at which point an APB was put out and Jacobs’ vehicle “was being tracked with license-plate reading software,” per TMJ-4. Despite the APB, Jacobs didn’t surrender to authorities until last Tuesday. He then spent the night in jail before being released last Wednesday morning.

With Jacobs leading the way in the backfield, Green Bay is looking to improve on its 2025 season. The Packers compiled a 9-7-1 record and clinched a Wild Card berth, where they lost to their rival Chicago Bears 31-27.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh and Alex Byington contributed to this article.