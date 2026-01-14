In a Tuesday edition of Josh Pate’s College Football Show, the most frequent mailbag question revolved around the direction of Alabama under Kalen DeBoer. Many wondered if DeBoer was “over his head” as the Crimson Tide’s head coach. Not much has gone right for the program in recent days, dating back to the Jan. 1 Rose Bowl loss to Indiana.

"I can't really tell," Pate said. "Are people asking this because of the Rose Bowl result? Or are they asking this because of some transfer portal attrition? Is a little bit of both into a crimson and white sandwich of doubt and you're just taking a big bite out of it? I think it's a little of both."

Even with some recent commitments, NCAA transfer portal frustration has boiled over in Tuscaloosa. Sunday brought a ton of reaction after wide receiver Cam Coleman chose Texas in a high-leverage recruitment. Not too long after, running back Hollywood Smothers flipped from Alabama to Steve Sarkisian‘s bunch. Losing players always hurts, especially when SEC rivals are the beneficiary.

Questions have popped up regarding Alabama’s strategy of roster building. DeBoer and his staff have never gone too big in the portal — instead, still investing in the high school ranks. Two top-five classes have been produced. A lot of young talent waits in the wings, potentially ready to break out in the 2026 season.

Pate sees no problem with how Alabama is constructing things at the moment. He even compared it to what Kirby Smart is doing at Georgia. Of course, this does not equal guaranteed success but Pate is okay with how things are playing out.

“I don’t think that about Alabama,” Pate said. “Hey man, that doesn’t mean they’re going to win the national title next year… But I don’t think it’s the craziest concept in the world to try to recruit really good high school classes, hit on those guys, develop them, and then invest in retaining them, and then sprinkle portal additions in. I can’t get up in arms about that.”

On-field results are always going to trump everything. Pate also mentioned the College Football Playoff win Alabama just pulled off in the first round, beating Oklahoma on the road. But fans are going to want to go further moving forward. There is still belief, at least from Pate, in how DeBoer is working to get there.