Josh Pate reveals whether Kalen DeBoer can silence doubters at Alabama with Rose Bowl victory

Despite immense success at Alabama over his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa, Kalen DeBoer has plenty of doubters throughout the college football world. That’s what happens when you’re replacing Nick Saban.

Ahead of the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Indiana, DeBoer has another opportunity to tell his critics to shove it where the sun doesn’t shine. Josh Pate joined ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday to explain the gravity of the moment for the Crimson Tide.

“I would say, if there are doubters, however big the pocket of doubters are, it doesn’t sound like those are the types of people that one singular win would silence,” Pate stated. “So I would say for the vast majority of people, even amongst Alabama folks, no one’s happy with a loss. But I don’t think he needs anything.

“I think what needs to happen is, you know, sort of the rumor circulating around that program about how they’re as healthy as they’ve been since fall camp. The potential that you have, the precision you can play with. You showed it against Georgia on the road earlier this year. If that record Kalen DeBoer has in big games is to be believed, it’s because his teams play the best in the biggest moments.

“That’s what he, you know, needs to do here, because what he stands to lose is an opportunity to play for a championship. They don’t come along very often. So I think that’s what he stands to lose more so than trying to silence any doubt that’s out there.”

Alas, DeBoer has gone 20-7 in his two seasons at Alabama, missing the CFP in his first season before making it this year. Amid that, there have been some frustrating losses and excellent wins.

For most programs, that’s excellent, but it is hard to be compared to Saban and the national championships that he brought to Tuscaloosa. There’s also been rumors linking DeBoer to open jobs like the Michigan one, though nothing came of those.

All of that has amounted to frustration from some portions of the fanbase. In the modern era of college football with an expanding CFP, larger conferences, transfers, NIL, and a nine-game SEC schedule, it’s much harder to blame DeBoer not being consistently dominant.

Looking ahead, Alabama is entering the Rose Bowl against Indiana as a slight underdog. There, Kalen DeBoer has another chance to silence his doubters with a win in the Granddaddy of Them All. We’ll see if he can get it done.