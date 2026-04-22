Kalen DeBoer contract extension: Paul Finebaum reacts to Alabama decision, cites concern

Kalen DeBoer will spend his Wednesday night celebrating after getting a raise. Just a few months after being linked to the Michigan and Penn State jobs, a contract extension came for the Alabama head coach. DeBoer will now be making $12.5 million per season. This is up from the $10.5 million he made on the previous deal.

Shortly after the news broke, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum provided a reaction. He brought up concerns about DeBoer receiving a raise from Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne despite the on-field results.

“One thing that happens when you put out a contract like this — which, I think most people question,” Finebaum said via The Paul Finebaum Show. “You just ratchet up the pressure on the coach. Everybody roots for people to do well but when you’ve lost eight games over two years and you’re rewarded by getting a $2 million a year raise to $12.5 million — most of us look at that and go ‘Huh, for what?’ I mean everybody watching and listening right now works hard. They’re happy if they have a job, let alone get a raise at the end of the year. This just doesn’t look like there’s anything to it.”

Those eight losses have been split evenly between the 2024 and 2025 seasons. There is a bit of a difference between them, though. DeBoer went 9-3 in the regular season his first season in charge, before losing the bowl game to Michigan. As for the ’25 campaign, two of the defeats were in the postseason — one to Georgia in the SEC Championship and the other vs. Indiana in the College Football Playoff.

Really, dropping the Rose Bowl against IU is when a lot of pressure was put back on DeBoer. Alabama was not too far removed from beating Oklahoma in Norman to advance in the CFP, a come-from-behind win after being down 17-0. But Curt Cignetti and the eventual national champions put together a blowout performance in Pasadena, 38-3.

Plenty of questions remain about what the program looks like moving forward. Based on the contract extension, Alabama feels positive about the future. Finebaum appears to be on the opposite side of the spectrum. He questions what DeBoer has done to earn the nice raise after two seasons.

Answers might be provided sooner rather than later. Alabama goes into another year under DeBoer with some tough tests out of the gate. Week 2 brings an SEC matchup vs. Kentucky before a Florida State rematch takes place inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.