Kalen DeBoer expects 'strong' Alabama quarterback competition to continue through the fall

This time of year, players are the ones leading each other through offseason workouts/programs. Alabama is no different, even as the Crimson Tide goes through a quarterback battle. Keelon Russell and Austin Mack are fighting for the starting spot and attempting to get the entire roster ready for the 2026 campaign. Kalen DeBoer has to feel like Alabama is in a good spot there.

As for how this affects the ongoing contest between Russell and Mack, DeBoer says it doesn’t. He expects a “strong” competition to go all the way through fall practice.

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“I think it’s everything,” DeBoer said via AL.com. “It’s not just about those practices. It’s about what you see each and every day. We’ve got two great leaders and so, it has to be that way. I know that the respect by the team is what it needs to be. They believe in these guys as quarterbacks on the field. They also love who these guys are as people off the field and they’re great teammates… The competition is strong right now and it’s going to be that way through the fall.”

To this point, there has been no indication from DeBoer as to who will take the opening snap on Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina. The only real public data point has been Alabama’s spring game. Russell looked quite good, while Mack struggled thanks to some injuries. Even after the strong outing from Russell, there was no decision made by DeBoer.

So, there is still a long way to go in one of college football’s more interesting quarterback competitions. DeBoer will not make any decisions based on what takes place during the summer, either.

More on two quarterbacks battling for Alabama starting job

Russell is certainly the flashier name of the two candidates. He is a former Five-Star Plus+ prospect and was a riser in the recruiting ranking after a dominant career at Duncanville (TX). Alabama flipped him away from SMU, hoping the move pays off in a big way. Fans in Tuscaloosa might even be rooting for him to get the job.

Mack is somebody who has been around DeBoer for quite a while, though. DeBoer brought the quarterback to Alabama with him from Washington when he originally took the job. This is year No. 4 in the system for Mack, who looks to finally get the nod.