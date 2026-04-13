Kentucky forward Brandon Garrison has committed to Alabama out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Joe Tipton. Garrison just finished his second season with the Wildcats and his third in college.

Garrison initially began his career at Oklahoma State, but he spent only the 2023-24 season with the Cowboys before transferring out. Statistically, he was most productive in that stint as a freshman.

With the Cowboys, Brandon Garrison averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. That was enough to get him a look at Kentucky.

But Garrison didn’t get as many minutes playing for the Wildcats. He saw just 17.3 minutes per game in 2024-25 for Kentucky, averaging 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

His scoring numbers actually took a dip this season, his third in college. Brandon Garrison averaged 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

But he was much better in the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. He turned in 10 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and an assist in an NCAA Tournament win over Santa Clara. He dropped 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in an SEC Tournament game against LSU.

Brandon Garrison in, Jalil Bethea out

While Alabama is set to add Brandon Garrison to its roster, guard Jalil Bethea is on his way out. Bethea planned to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed. Bethea spent just one year with the Crimson Tide.

He initially began his career at Miami, where he started 16 games during the 2024-25 season. He saw a significant reduction in minutes and role after transferring to Alabama.

While at Alabama this season, Jalil Bethea averaged 3.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest. He played just 7.9 minutes per game for the Crimson Tide, appearing in 26 contests during the season.

Bethea was at his best early in the season, with his contributions tailing off considerably during the season half of the year. Bethea saw double-digit minutes in six of the first 10 games of the season. Then he saw double-digit minutes just once in the following 16 games.