Kirk Herbstreit rips Alabama effort in Rose Bowl vs. Indiana: 'Nobody is playing with any fire'

Alabama finds itself in the danger zone early in the second half of the Rose Bowl. Another Fernando Mendoza touchdown pass means Indiana has a commanding 24-0 lead at the Rose Bowl. A win puts them in the College Football Playoff semifinal, a place the program has never been.

But just before the score, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit ripped into the effort Alabama is putting in. He was observing the defense at the time, saying the Crimson Tide seem to just be “existing.” Certainly not what we are used to hearing about Alabama, especially when it comes to these big-time games.

“It feels like Alabama, it’s strange to see,” Herbstreit said. “It feels like they’re just existing, they’re just out there. Nobody is just penetrating, nobody is playing with any fire. It’s almost like they play defeated, like ‘There’s nothing we can do.’ Nobody is making an impact play. Hands on their hips, kind of just out there.”