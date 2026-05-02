LA Rams set expectations for rookie QB Ty Simpson in minicamp

The Los Angeles Rams have pretty big expectations for rookie quarterback Ty Simpson and it starts in minicamp. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted Simpson isn’t quite the QB Matthew Stafford is, not yet anyway, but the trait makeup is there to be a franchise quarterback.

Simpson was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With just that selection, there’s a weight of expectation on the former Alabama signal caller.

So what do the Rams want to see from Simpson in minicamp? Fowler laid it out on Saturday.

“He can sit back and learn,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “Doesn’t have to play right away. But in the short term, the rookie mini camp, I’m told the Rams want to see his command of the whole offensive operation, his ability to adapt, adjust and process information.

“They believe that that will be his superpower at the next level where Matthew Stafford’s got that, plus the big arm. Simpson doesn’t necessarily have all those traits, but mentally, he’s really sharp. They want to see that, starting now.”

Simpson started just one season at Alabama, but made it count en route to the College Football Playoff. He threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 64.5% completion percentage. Stafford won a Super Bowl with the Rams five seasons ago and is teetering towards the end of his career, despite leading LA to the NFC Championship last year.

Simpson played for Nick Saban prior to Kalen DeBoer. Being recruited by the GOAT certainly means something and Saban liked the landing spot for Simpson.

“This is a perfect situation for him to get into, though, where he doesn’t have to play, where he’s going to be able to take some time to develop,” Saban said. “I think it’s going to work out perfectly for him.”

If it takes time to develop, then Simpson is indeed in the right spot. It remains to be seen how much longer Stafford will play, but he is a few months removed from leading LA to the NFC Championship Game. The championship window is still open for the Rams and perhaps Simpson is a part of that window in a few seasons.

Simspno and the rest of the Rams rookie class will take the field in less than a week. LA runs their minicamp from May 8th to 10th.