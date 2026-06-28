Labaron Philon compares Philadelphia 76ers to Alabama, 'perfect' fit

Labaron Philon played at Alabama so naturally, the Philadelphia 76ers are the perfect first for the first round guard. The Sixers selected Philon with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Philon spent two seasons at Alabama and really broke out in 2025-26. Over the course of 33 games this past year, Philon averaged 22 points, 3.5 rebounds, five assists, and shot 50.1% from the floor and 39.9% from three-point range.

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Adding that to a playoff team with star guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe sounds like a good combination. Let’s not forget MVP and veteran Joel Embiid as well as perennial all-star Paul George.

“I mean, just the fans and the love of the program,” Philon said on 97.5 The Fanatic. “I feel like it’s perfect, you know, coming from Alabama, it’s kind of the same thing, you know, all the fans and just like the people around the program is really like, they want to win, they’re intense and they like great guys, they like guys that want to work, and guys that stand out.

“So really just like the city of Philly was definitely perfect for me and my style of basketball, just because you know, like I said, the fans, they love that type of grit, and just like you know guys that really stand out. So it’s really important for me to feel that, you know, being here in the city, and then, and then being around the facility, and seeing everybody, meeting everybody, so it’s been perfect.”

Philon added he appreciated Allen Iverson long before him. Iverson, a Basketball Hall of Famer, played for Philadelphia from 1996-2006 and again in 2009-10 and has his No. 3 retired by the franchise.

Philon was more of a role player as a freshman, but helped Alabama get to the Elite Eight. As a starter this past season, he aided the Crimson Tide on a run to the Sweet 16. Playoff pressure and success? He’s already gotten a taste.

For a Sixers team that erased a 3-1 deficit to the Boston Celtics in the first round this past postseason, Philadelphia finally got one past their rivals. Still, they were swept in the second round by the eventual NBA Champion New York Knicks. Perhaps Philon is a piece they sorely need going into 2026-27.

“Labaron Philon is one of the best ball-handlers in space, creating at multiple levels for himself and others. In two seasons at Alabama, he showed two different skillsets, first off the ball as a plus defender, then as a go-to scorer with an improved 3-point shot,” On3’s James Fletcher said of Philon’s pro prospects. “The ability to blend those together and overcome the size concerns almost all players in his mold face will determine his ceiling.”