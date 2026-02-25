Alabama star Labaron Philon is “highly unlikely” to play against Mississippi State on Wednesday night, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Philon is listed as questionable on Tuesday’s SEC availability report.

AL.com’s Nick Kelly reported that Philon may be available if “absolutely needed.” However, Wednesday’s matchup will serve as a rest opportunity to recover from his undisclosed injury. He’ll aim to make a return for Saturday’s ranked road trip to Tennessee.

There was concern over Philon’s status in their last game against LSU, a 80-83 win, when he was listed as probable’ on the availability report but managed to suit up. It appears whatever was wrong with him has lingered into the week, and could keep him out for at least Wednesday.

Philon is Alabama’s leading scorer this season, averaging 21.3 points and 5.0 assists per game for the Crimson Tide. If he doesn’t suit up, the matchup vs. Mississippi State will be the second game Philon as missed all season.

Losing him for any matchup is a tough blow for the Crimson Tide’s past-paced offense. He’s often the motor behind Alabama’s 92.6 points per game average this season — the highest in the SEC. Philon’s 21.3 points per game is also third-most in the conference behind Arkansas‘ Darius Acuff Jr. (22.2) and Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard (22.0).

He’s two games removed from a 35-point performance against the Razorbacks — a 117-115 victory in double overtime. That was a new career-high for the sophomore from Mobile, AL.

The Crimson Tide are 20-7 overall this season. They’re 2.0 games back from Florida for the top spot in the current SEC standings. Their 10-4 record against conference competition is tied for second place with the Razorbacks. However, Alabama owns the tiebreaker with the head-to-head win.

Tip-off against the Bulldogs is set for 9 p.m. ET. ESPNU will air the national broadcast.

Looking ahead, after the Crimson Tide’s road trip to No. 22 Tennessee on Saturday they’ll round out the regular season against Georgia on the road. Alabam will host Auburn at Coleman Coliseum during the regular season finale on March 7.