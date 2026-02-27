Labaron Philon injury update: Nate Oats addresses Alabama guard's status for Tennessee game

Alabama star guard Labaron Philon missed Wednesday’s game against Mississippi State with an unspecified ailment. Ahead of Saturday’s monstrous clash against No. 22 Tennessee, Alabama head coach Nate Oats has addressed Philon’s status for that game.

Without Philon in the lineup, the Crimson Tide dominated the Bulldogs 100-75 in Tuscaloosa. That doesn’t mean he isn’t needed on the court for the Tide, however. The Mobile, AL native is averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds this season, his second with the program.

“He’s chomping at the bit to get back,” Oats said. “We’ll see if (Athletic Trainer) Clarke (Holter) clears him, but he did participate in some of practice today.”

AL.com’s Nick Kelly reported that Philon may have been available if ‘absolutely needed’ against Mississippi State, but that obviously was not the case. The Tide jumped out to a dominant 63-33 halftime lead and coasted to an easy win. Five Alabama players scored in double-digits (Amari Allen, Latrell Wrightsell, Aden Holloway, Aiden Sherrell, and Taylor Bol Bowen), and the team made a whopping 22 three-point shots.

Labaron Philon is right in mix to earn SEC Player of the Year honors

“Baron’s obviously banged up. Played a lot of minutes Wednesday night,” Oats said after last Saturday’s win against LSU. “We held him out of practice. He had some, just a lot of basketball bumps, bruises, just couldn’t get loose. We didn’t practice Thursday; he just did video and a short walk-through.

“Friday, he didn’t practice at all. We were hoping he’d feel better today, and he did. But he still wasn’t anything close to where he needs to be. So, it’ll be good to have tomorrow off. We’ll have to try to manage his workload in practice Monday, Tuesday, and see where we get him on Wednesday.”

Philon is two games removed from a career-high 35-point performance against No. 20 Arkansas, which led the Tide to a 2OT 117-115 victory. The Crimson Tide are 21-7 overall this season. They’re two games back from Florida for the top spot in the current SEC standings.

Alabama’s 11-4 record against conference competition is tied for second place with the Razorbacks. However, Alabama owns the tiebreaker with the head-to-head win.

Tip-off on Saturday against the Volunteers is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. Following Alabama‘s clash with Tennessee, it will round out the regular season with a road matchup against Georgia and a home matchup against rival Auburn in Tuscaloosa.