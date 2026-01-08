Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. left Crimson Tide’s 96-90 loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday just four minutes into the second half. After the loss, Alabama head coach Nate Oats bluntly addressed Philon’s second-half absence.

“He just said fully-body cramps. I don’t know,” Oats said. “He played 19 minutes and he had to go back and get an IV and couldn’t play. I don’t know why he’s getting full-body cramps after only playing 19 minutes, but that’s what he had going.”

Despite missing the final 16 minutes of the second half, Philon recorded 18 points while shooting 5-9 from the floor. Philon is Alabama’s leading scorer this season, averaging 21.3 points per game.

With Philon out, other Crimson Tide members picked up the slack. Freshman forward Amari Allen posted a team-high 25 points, along with 11 rebounds. He was perfect from the charity stripe, knocking down all 12 of his attempts.

Alabama guard Aden Holloway was also excellent, notching 22 points on 9-18 shooting from the floor. Nonetheless, Alabama’s efforts ultimately weren’t enough.

The Crimson Tide committed 13 turnovers in the loss compared to Vanderbilt’s mere eight. The Commodores capitalized on Alabama’s mistakes, nearly tripling the Crimson Tide’s points off turnovers.

Additionally, Alabama connected on just 9-of-its-40 (22%) attempts from 3-point range after shooting 15-38 (39%) from downtown in its prior game. With the loss, Alabama fell to 11-4 and 1-1 in conference play. Nate Oats was critical of his team’s performance following the game.

“You got to give Vanderbilt a lot of credit. They were ready to go. We weren’t,” Oats said. “I got to do a better job making sure our guys were ready at the beginning. We had four turnovers right out of the gate. Labaron, I think, had three of those. So, that kind of fed them. We ended up settling down a little bit, not turning it over as much as it went on. But we didn’t move the ball well enough tonight.

“I thought our guys did a decent job answering after we weren’t ready to go start the game. Cam out, I think we took a one-point lead. We didn’t close the half like we needed. Amari went too early. We got to do a better job with that, end-of-half situations. And then we came out in the second half, and they played better than us. Bottom line, that’s it.”

Alabama will have an opportunity to bounce back on Saturday when it squares off against Texas at 7 p.m. CT. The game will air live on ESPN.