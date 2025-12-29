Labaron Philon injury update: New information emerges keeping Alabama star out of Yale game

Alabama plays its final nonconference game of the season Monday night, welcoming a tough Yale team to Tuscaloosa. They will, unfortunately, do so without star point guard Labaron Philon. He is out due to a minor injury, according to head coach Nate Oats, something the Crimson Tide does not hope to be too serious.

“Alabama star guard Lebaron Philon is out tonight against Yale with a minor thigh/groin injury, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats told @thefieldof68,” Jeff Goodman said via X. “Philon is averaging 21.9 points per game. Oats is hopeful that Philon will be available when Alabama hosts Kentucky on Saturday.”

Philon has been one of the best players in college basketball after surprisingly coming back to school at the last moment. Alabama expected him to enter the 2025 NBA Draft to get his professional career underway. Instead, Philon returned for another season under Oats and has blossomed.

In 11 games played, Philone is averaging just below 22 points per game. He ranks No. 8 in the country when it comes to scoring and tops in the SEC. Philon does a whole lot more than score, though, also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Oats will have to turn point guard duties elsewhere in Philon’s absence. Aden Holloway is the most natural replacement, likely followed by Latrell Wrightsell. Multiple ball handlers are on the Alabama roster, potentially finding an elevated role on Monday night.

Alabama hoping to get Labaron Philon back for SEC play

With the SEC looking a little weaker than a season ago, Alabama will be one of the teams looking to take advantage. Conference titles have come since Oats took over the program, both in the regular season and the SEC Tournament. Another one (or two) could be there for the taking.

Saturday will begin the journey with a quality opponent in Kentucky. Plenty of storylines flow when those two meet but Mo Dioubate facing his old team inside Coleman Coliseum certainly could be juicy. Mark Pope, himself, might be looking for revenge after three head-to-head losses to Oats last season.

The schedule does not slow down from there. Alabama heads to Nashville to face the SEC’s highest-ranked team in the latest AP poll, the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Philon will be needed in order to produce the desired results against those two. Thankfully, per Goodman, Oats is hopeful of a quick return from the thigh/groin injury the point guard sustained.