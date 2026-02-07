Latrell Wrightsell injury update: Alabama reveals guard's status after leaving game vs. Auburn

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell is doubtful to return to Saturday’s game against Auburn due to a knee injury, the program said. He left the matchup in the first half.

Wrightsell was helped toward the Alabama locker room during a timeout, but later returned to the bench. He was still dressed out after coming back out, but did not get back into the game before halftime.

At the time of his departure, Wrightsell had five points, an assist and a steal across 11 minutes of action. Alabama trailed Auburn 41-37 at halftime of the Iron Bowl of Basketball.

Wrightsell is a key part of the Alabama attack this season after returning from an Achilles injury. Saturday marked his first game back after missing the previous three matchups with a leg injury.

All told, across 14 games, Wrightsell is averaging 12.1 points to sit third on the Alabama roster. He also has 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists this year.

As a group, Alabama was still working its way back to full strength entering the rivalry affair with Auburn. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Wrightsell looked like he was turning a corner heading into Saturday, while others such as Taylor Bowl Bowen, London Jemison and Labaron Philon, are also on their way to 100%.

“I feel like we’ve gotten a lot healthier,” Oats said this week. “Taylor (Bol Bowen) looks a lot better. He had a hand injury, but man, it feels like him taking the time off with his hand, his legs have gotten better. I feel like he’s gotten better. London (Jemison)’s gotten healthier. Labaron (Philon) wasn’t 100%, and he looks a lot better. (Latrell Wrightsell)’s looking a lot better. He practiced today in most of the stuff. As long as he still feels great tomorrow, I anticipate him being able to go.

“So, we’re getting the guys we need to play healthy. Keitenn (Bristow), Davion (Hannah) and Collins (Onyejiaka), obviously, those three will be out. Everybody else, we’re gonna anticipate them playing against Tennessee. We’re gonna need them, because they’re a good team, and we gotta play well tomorrow.”

Alabama headed into Saturday with a 15-7 overall record, including a 5-4 mark in SEC play. The Crimson Tide went 2-2 in their last four games before the trip to The Plains to take on Auburn. The Tigers had an identical 5-4 SEC record going into the game while sitting at 14-8 overall.