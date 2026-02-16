Lotzeir Brooks injury update: Alabama WR deletes IG post in neck brace
Alabama freshman receiver Lotzeir Brooks posted and then deleted a picture of himself in a hospital neck brace to his Instagram account on Sunday. Brooks was reportedly involved in a car accident over the weekend and the brace was “precautionary,” according to BamaOnLine‘s Andrew Bone.
“Spoke with someone close to Brooks regarding his Instagram post in a neck brace,” Bone reported on the BOL Round Table message board. “He was involved in a car accident (not his fault) this weekend. The brace is precautionary, but was told he is OK.”
Check out the since-deleted Instagram post below, courtesy of The Bama Standard:
This will be updated.