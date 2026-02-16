Alabama freshman receiver Lotzeir Brooks posted and then deleted a picture of himself in a hospital neck brace to his Instagram account on Sunday. Brooks was reportedly involved in a car accident over the weekend and the brace was “precautionary,” according to BamaOnLine‘s Andrew Bone.

“Spoke with someone close to Brooks regarding his Instagram post in a neck brace,” Bone reported on the BOL Round Table message board. “He was involved in a car accident (not his fault) this weekend. The brace is precautionary, but was told he is OK.”

Check out the since-deleted Instagram post below, courtesy of The Bama Standard:

Tough sight seeing Lotzeir Brooks in a neck brace on IG. Hoping it’s precautionary and nothing serious. Prayers up for Brooks and his family 🙏 #RollTide



Source IG: https://t.co/NSfLFyFFPz pic.twitter.com/UlvNASVaR6 — The Bama Standard Network©️🐘 (@TheBamaStandard) February 15, 2026

This will be updated.