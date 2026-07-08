Mac Jones recalls 'tension' in 2017 Alabama QB room between Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama‘s 2017 national championship season is memorable for a lot of reasons.

From the Crimson Tide’s dominating 11-0 start behind star sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts, to head coach Nick Saban‘s unconventional decision to bench Hurts in favor of uber-talented freshman Tua Tagovailoa at halftime of the national title game in Atlanta, stories from that unforgettable 2017 season will be told for generations among the Alabama faithful. And let’s not forget about 2nd-and-26.

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But for Mac Jones, then a scrawny true freshman scout teamer, it was the “interesting” dynamic that unfolded within the Crimson Tides loaded quarterback room that he’ll remember the most. On one side was Hurts, the dual-threat returning starter coming off a national championship loss the season before. And on the other side was Tagovailoa, the much-ballyhooed true freshman gunslinger from Hawaii just brimming with potential.

And, by his own admission, Jones found himself smack dab in the middle of the season-long competition between the two future NFL starters. Jones — who is now entering his sixth NFL season and second with the San Francisco 49ers — reminisced about the experience during a recent conversation on this week’s the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.

“It was interesting, because early on, they were probably (thinking), ‘This guy’s a non-threat,’ kind of a cool guy … that’s how they viewed me, kind of like a little bro,” Jones recalled during Tuesday’s episode of Bussin’ With The Boys. “We were all cool, but they were definitely competing. You could feel like a little bit of tension in the room, and I was always in the middle – it was like Jalen, Tua, and me in the middle.

“It’s not like they were fighting or anything. But think about it, Jalen (is coming off a 2016 season where) you’re the man, go to a natty as a freshman, you’re winning every game you play, and they bring in Tua and they’re kind of starting to kind of push Tua on him,” Jones added. “And Tua played really good in practice (that 2017 season), so I get what they were doing, and I was just the scout team quarterback. So, that dynamic was honestly great for me … (because) I kind of knew were I was at (in the pecking order).”

Hurts, who famously went 26-2 as a starter across his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa before Tagovailoa ultimately beat him out prior to the 2018 season, would go on to become a fan favorite for how he humbly handled that experience, including coming off the bench to lead Alabama to the 2018 SEC title. After a breakout senior season at Oklahoma, Hurts was a 2020 second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles and went on to be named MVP of Super Bowl LIX in 2024.

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, went 22-2 as a starter before a devastating hip injury derailed his promising junior year in 2019. He’d recover and go on to be the fifth overall pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2020 before concussions and inconsistencies sent his NFL career spiraling this past season. Tagovailoa now enters his first season with the Atlanta Falcons, where he’s involved in another quarterback battle.

Jones went on to win his own national championship at Alabama during the COVID-impacted 2020 season before becoming the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the New England Patriots. Five years later, the now 27-year-old Jones knows he’s come a long ways from those early days playing “the middle man” in one of college football’s most loaded quarterback rooms in recent memory.

“I’m a competitor, so, like, obviously it was tough to see Tua (get opportunities as a freshman), … but I also knew I’m not where I want to be and I was just focusing on me,” Jones concluded. “But I guess I was just the middle man between those two guys. … And eventually, I started getting better and better and better, and Tua was obviously gone by the time we would’ve actually competed against each other.”