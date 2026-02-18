Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has faced criticism from many following the Crimson Tide’s disappointing 2025 campaign (for their standards).

They finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, but were blown out of the SEC Championship Game by rival Georgia 28-7. Alabama bounced back with a 34-24 victory over Oklahoma in a College Football Playoff First Round Game (a game in which it trailed 17-0 at one point), but was dominated by eventual National Champion Indiana 38-3 in the Rose Bowl.

During an appearance on ‘The Next Round‘ podcast, ESPN’s Marty Smith defended Kalen DeBoer. Along with calling DeBoer a ‘tremendous’ coach, Smith questioned who Alabama would even hire if he were to be given his walking papers.

“I think he’s tremendous,” Smith said. “I am a huge fan of the way that he came into Alabama and didn’t try and be baby (Nick) Saban. He came in and immediately injected his own culture. He has won a ton of football games. The Rose Bowl was a boat race and he’ll be the first to tell you that that ain’t gonna work. I feel like he’s recruiting at a really high level. I feel like sometimes people want to try to define things that are attempted to be defined on face value, which are wins and losses and scoreboards.

“In understanding the Southeastern Conference, especially at Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, you are defined by who you beat, the stage in which you beat them, and all of that. That’s the ultimate barometer of whether or not Kalen DeBoer is successful at Alabama. They didn’t get it done in 2025. But, to try and run him out the door to me is completely utterly ridiculous and asinine.

Marty Smith questions who Alabama would hire if Kalen DeBoer was let go

Two seasons into his Alabama tenure, DeBoer has led the program to a 20-8 record. Eight of these 20 victories have come against ranked opponents, including No. 2/5 Georgia (2024 and 2025), No. 15 LSU (2024) No. 21/14 Missouri (2024 and 2025), No. 8 Oklahoma (2025), No. 11 Tennessee (2025), and No. 16 Vanderbilt (2025). Although the Tide are just 1-2 in postseason games, there’s no question that DeBoer has been effective in games against big-time opponents (8-4 against ranked teams).

Smith continued to defend DeBoer, bringing up the ever important question if he was let go: who would Alabama even hire to replace him?

“You tell me… if it’s not him, who will they get who will come to Tuscaloosa right now? Is it going to be Dan Lanning, who to me, is the only answer. That’s the only answer, because Kirby (Smart) ain’t coming. So, tell me who that guy is who’s going to appease people who wanna run a guy who is fielding a competitive team, a winning team, who’s winning in the fourth quarter. He got his ass kicked in the Rose Bowl, and that’s what people are looking at. Tell me who (would replace DeBoer).

“The college football that Nick Saban coached is not the college football Kalen DeBoer is coaching. They’re not the same thing, and nobody’s looking at context. Everybody’s looking at outcome.”

It took Nick Saban three seasons to win his first National Championship at Alabama. DeBoer will be embarking on his third campaign in Tuscaloosa next season with the weight of the world on his shoulders.