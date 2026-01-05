Michigan offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn plans to visit Alabama on Monday, he announced on his Twitter account on Sunday evening. That will continue his search for a new home out of the transfer portal.

Strayhorn entered the portal on Jan. 2. The 6-foot-2, 308-pounder has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting at Michigan in 2025.

“I will be at the University of Alabama tomorrow,” Strayhorn wrote on Twitter. Alabama is looking for help up front after losing a handful of players to the transfer portal, graduation and the NFL Draft. Kaden Strayhorn could be a solid option.

The Novi, Mich., native made his college debut by playing 14 offensive snaps at center in a 63-3 win over Central Michigan in September. That was his only appearance in the regular season, before playing a major role in the 41-27 Citrus Bowl loss to Texas. With graduate center Greg Crippen going down with injury, sophomore Jake Guarnera moved over from right guard to center and Strayhorn took his spot.

In the Citrus Bowl, Kaden Strayhorn logged 80 offensive snaps — 51 pass blocking and 29 run blocking. He graded out at 58.3 overall, per PFF, highlighted by a 62.3 score in run blocking. He gave up 3 pressures but no sacks, and committed 1 penalty.

A three-star recruit in the 2025 class, Strayhorn was the No. 580 overall player and No. 48 interior offensive lineman in the country. He attended Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and was primarily recruited by former offensive line coach Grant Newsome and head coach Sherrone Moore.

Ty Simpson still evaluating his options

One thing that most recruits or transfers want to know is who will be quarterbacking the team. For Alabama, there may not be a clear answer for Kaden Strayhorn just yet.

This year’s starter, Ty Simpson, continues to evaluate his options regarding his future, his agent Peter Webb of QB Reps tells On3. The Crimson Tide lost earlier this week to Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl.

Simpson has remaining eligibility and can return to college football in 2026. He’s also viewed as one of the top NFL draft quarterback prospects, coming in at No. 3 on Mel Kiper’s latest quarterback big board. He’s viewed as the third-best quarterback in this April’s NFL draft, next to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza and Oregon’s Dante Moore.

“No decisions have been made about Ty declaring for the draft at this point, and he is still evaluating everything with his family and close advisors,” Webb told On3.

On3’s Pete Nakos and Clayton Sayfie also contributed to this report.