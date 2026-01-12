Veteran Mississippi State defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones has committed to Alabama out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Bingley-Jones has spent time at both Mississippi State and North Carolina in his career.

After struggling with injuries earlier in his career, Bingley-Jones was finally close to full health in 2025. It showed.

The veteran lineman recorded 25 tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss and a pass defended. That came on the heels of a 2024 season with the Bulldogs in which he was limited to just four games — he tallied only seven tackles as a result.

Kedrick Bingley-Jones began his career at North Carolina. He actually spent four seasons there, notably plagued by injuries. He redshirted in his first year on campus due to injury, in 2020.

In 2021 he appeared in mostly a reserve role but saw time in 11 games. He once again appeared in 11 games in 2022, this time posting five tackles. He made two stops in the ACC Championship Game against Clemson, though, showing some real potential.

In 2023, Kedrick Bingley-Jones started two games before he missed the final 10 due to injury. So remaining healthy at Alabama will be the top priority for the new Crimson Tide defender.

Prior to enrolling at North Carolina, Kedrick Bingley-Jones was a highly sought after recruit. He was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 141 overall recruit in the nation in the 2020 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 18 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 3 overall player from the state of North Carolina, hailing from Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School.

In high school, Bingley-Jones was tabbed first-team NCISAA all-state as a senior. He led his school to the NCISAA Division II state championship and posted 54 tackles, seven sacks, six pressures, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.