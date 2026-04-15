Mississippi State transfer forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming has committed to Alabama, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. He tabbed as the No. 282-ranked player in the Portal, according to On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings.

In his freshman season at Mississippi State, Davis-Fleming averaged 3.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 32 games (six starts). The Bulldogs finished the 2025-26 season at 13-19 (5-13) and missed the NCAA Tournament.

Davis-Fleming’s best game in a Mississippi State jersey came in the Bulldogs’ 68-67 loss to rival Ole Miss on Jan. 17. In the loss, Davis-Fleming scored a career-high 13 points. Although he showed promise across his freshman campaign in Starkville, his collegiate basketball journey will continue in Tuscaloosa.

The 6’10” forward will now be looking for a fresh start under head coach Nate Oats at Alabama. Oats has elevated the Crimson Tide to one of the top teams in the Southeastern Conference over the past few seasons. Since taking over the program prior to the 2019-20 season, Oats has led Alabama to 170-73 (87-38) record with six NCAA Tournament appearances. That includes five Sweet Sixteen’s, two Elite Eight’s, and one Final Four (2024).

Alabama, Nate Oats agreed to massive contract extension following season

This past season, Alabama earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and fell to eventual National Champions Michigan in the Sweet Sixteen. Shortly after the loss, Oats agreed a contract extension with the program that will make him one of the top-five highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

“Appropriate members of The Board of Trustees have been notified of the proposed terms of the new agreement,” AD Greg Byrne wrote, via the school’s NIL collective on X. “And it will soon be formally approved through the Board process.”

Because the deal hasn’t been approved yet, specific contract details have not been revealed. However, it’s clear that Oats will be compensated well for his efforts leading the Crimson Tide over the past seven seasons.

The 2026-27 season will mark the eighth with Oats at the helm. He is just 98 wins away from passing Wimp Sanderson as the winningest head coach in program history.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.