Nate Oats: Alabama is going to find out what our guys are made of vs. Mississippi State

It’s been a slow start to SEC play for the Alabama Crimson Tide, dropping two tough games in a row. Now, head coach Nate Oats knows his team needs to quickly get off the mat.

Next up for Alabama is a road test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. There, Oats is expecting to learn a thing or two about his team this season. In particular, just how tough his team is going to be in SEC play.

“Coming off a two-game losing streak,” Nate Oats said. “You find out what your guys are made of. So, we’re gonna go on the road and into a tough place. That place is not easy to play at. You know, we play there every year. The games always seem to be close. We’ve been fortunate to get some wins, but we’ve also taken some losses. It’s not an easy place to get a win at. So, we’re going to find out what our guys are made of.”

Nate Oats sees two major issues for Alabama at this point in the season. The first is that their defense hasn’t been good enough. In SEC play, the Crimson Tide are giving up 87.3 points per game. That includes giving up more than 90 points in each of their losses. Then, Alabama’s guard play needs to improve.

There’s a major problem going to face Mississippi State. Star guard Josh Hubbard could potentially exploit the weaknesses that Alabama has shown so far this season.

“Our defense has to get a lot better. Decision making at the rim and in the paint, you know, with our particular guards making the right reads. Those are the two big areas of emphasis. On defense, it’s everything. We’re not just giving enough effort. So, I thought practice this morning was a lot better,” Oats said. “But when we’re facing the leading scorer in the SEC and he happens to be a guard, and the last two games guards have gone for 29 and 28 on us. Hubbard is averaging 23. So, we’ve got our hands full. He’s averaging almost 30 in SEC games. So, our guards are going to have to answer the bell because he’s scoring at a better clip than anybody in the league right now.”

Alabama is currently 11-5 overall and 1-2 in SEC play. It’s still early, but that’s left the Crimson Tide in the middle of the pack as far as SEC contention is considered. So, Oats will want to see his team turn things around quickly.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EST in Starkville. This will be a Q2 opponent for Alabama. In those games against Q2 and Q1 opponents, the Crimson Tide are 5-5 this season.

“It’s going to be a tough match, and we’re looking forward to getting back on the floor. That’s the good thing with basketball. Tough game like you had Saturday, turn right around and play on Tuesday. They’ve got a chance to show themselves a couple of days later,” Oats concluded.