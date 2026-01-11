Nate Oats: Alabama ‘worried about the wrong stuff’ vs. Texas

Alabama dropped its fifth game of the season against Texas at home on Saturday, falling to the Longhorns 92-88. The Crimson Tide finished 19-27 (70%) from the free throw line during the contest.

Ultimately leaving eight points at the free throw line during the loss, Alabama head coach Nate Oats wasn’t pleased with the effort he saw at the charity stripe against the Longhorns. Oats shed light as to why the Crimson Tide may have struggled from the free throw line during the SEC matchup.

“(It happens) when you’re worried about the wrong stuff — when you’re locked in, you’re locked in,” Oats said. “When you’re locked into defense, all you care about is winning the game. And when you’re locked into the defensive end, and then you go to the line, and you’re locked in, and you’re just focused on winning the game, you’re gonna step up and you’re gonna make your free throws.

“When you’re worried about a lot of stuff that’s a distraction, and you’re worried about stats and some other stuff, and you’re not locked in, that’s when you go to the line and you miss, especially when you’re a good shooter.”

Oats said he has guys on the roster who should be great free throw shooters that just aren’t there yet. As a team this season, Alabama’s shooting 75.7% (289-382) from the line this season, which Oats wants improved.

“Guys gotta care enough to get in the gym and work on their free throws,” Oats explained. “The free throw is the only thing in the game of basketball that has no variation to it ever, except for the variation you put in your own mind.

“Well, if you get enough reps up, you train your mind and basically become a machine at the free-throw line. And we obviously aren’t putting enough reps up right now.”

Texas didn’t do too hot on the line, either. They finished 69% (22-32) from the line but were +10 in the rebounding margin and led the Crimson Tide for the majority of the game. Texas’ largest lead of the game was 13.

The loss drops Alabama to 11-5 on the season, including a 1-2 record against SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will look to get back in the win column during Tuesday night’s matchup vs. Mississippi State. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET live on the SEC Network.