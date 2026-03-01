Nate Oats assessed technical foul in second half vs. Tennessee

Nate Oats cannot be happy with his team for their performance Saturday vs. Tennessee. Not much of anything has gone right for Alabama in Knoxville, down double-digits to a rival. Oats is apparently not too happy with the officiating, either. And his constant discussion apparently reached a boiling point.

Officials assessed Oats a technical foul with just over 14 minutes remaining in the game. There was no direct interaction shown by the ESPN broadcast to explain exactly why the call was made. Instead, Tennessee quickly took two free throws while Oats began to discuss matters with Alabama assistant coaches. Ja’Kobi Gillespie split a pair from the line, adding a point for Tennessee.

Focusing back on the Alabama team itself, Oats likely has had enough of the rebounding success Tennessee is having. At one point, the Vols were snagging nearly two-thirds of their misses on the offensive ends. Second-chance points killed Alabama and continue to do so in the second half. Oats discussed as such heading into halftime.

“They’re physical and we’re not handling it well on either end,” Oats said via the Crimson Tide Sports Network. “They’re killing us on their offensive boards — our defensive boards. We have 10 and they have 16. They’re getting way more than we are on their O-misses, and down there their physicality is causing us to turn it over and we’re not getting good shots. We got a lot to fix at halftime.”

To this point, not much has gotten fixed by Alabama. Getting back into the game is going to require a lot. And more times than not, a technical foul from a head coach can be a strategic one, looking to fire up his players. Whether or not Oats intended to do so, we will have to wait and hear from his postgame.

Nate Oats given technical foul in second straight game

Oats getting a technical foul is nothing new during his tenure at Alabama. In fact, this is the second straight game in which Oats has been assessed one. Wednesday night against Mississippi State, a game Alabama won comfortably, the whistle came his way too.

The chance to make it three straight comes on Tuesday, another road contest for the Crimson Tide. Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs are waiting in Athens. It’s the penultimate game of the regular season before hosting rival Auburn at Coleman Coliseum to close things out.