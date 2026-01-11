Nate Oats calls out Alabama players for attitude toward losing, wants to see ‘personal pride’

Nate Oats called out his team’s effort and competitive edge during Alabama‘s postgame press conference following Saturday’s 92-88 loss to Texas. Particularly, on the defensive side of the ball.

The Crimson Tide trailed by as many as 13 points during the loss and were minus 10 on the rebound margins. Oats’s message pointed toward several specific situations he’d like to see improved in the future.

“Guys are apparently too comfortable with losing right now because they’re not giving us everything they got on that end of the floor,” Oats said postgame. “So, I think it starts with having guys that just refuse to lose, to start with.

“And then from there, it goes to guys in the moment, having some personal pride on stopping their man. Too many blow-bys, too many isolation plays, or just beat one-on-one. Guys not locked in on the help side. A guy gets beat. And one play’s coming to mind right now — they ripped it baseline. We had a guy that just gave up a straight-line blow-by, and a guy that’s supposed to be our help man at the rim, just standing outside the lane, out to lunch. And it happens way too often. So, not enough attention to detail.”

Oats said he’s not getting the effort from his best offensive players on the defensive side of the ball. He’s chalking that up to players not caring enough to win on the defensive end and wants his leadership on the court to “step up.”

The Crimson Tide dropped to 11-5 after the loss. They’re now 1-2 to start SEC play.

“We’re gonna have to figure out the right lineups to play that care enough, compete enough, are tired of losing, got enough personal pride in their defense, and also care enough to prepare,” Oats continued. “… Losing doesn’t bother them enough yet. I mean, I don’t know how many losses it’s gonna take till it bothers them. But it’s bothering me, and it bothers the coaching staff.”

It appears that Oats is leaving it up to the players to solve this issue. He noted that the team has strong chemistry, but perhaps not every one of his player’s goals are aligned.

For now, the Crimson Tide will look to get back in the win column during Tuesday night’s matchup vs. Mississippi State. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET live on the SEC Network.

“Some of the guys are really bought into winning. But not everybody,” Oats said. “So, we gotta get everybody bought into winning.”