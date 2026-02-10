Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet ruled against Alabama center Charles Bediako in his eligibility case versus the NCAA on Monday after Friday morning’s injunction hearing. Bediako was seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief after the NCAA previously ruled the former NBA G League player ineligible to return to college basketball last month.

With this decision coming down, Bediako’s season effectively comes to an end. He appeared in five games (3-2 record), where he averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks.

During a Tuesday media opportunity, Alabama head coach Nate Oats was asked whether or not it was worth it to bring Bediako back for the five-game stretch. With no hesitation, Oats gave an in-depth answer and protected his guy.

Nate Oats on if he has any regrets bringing Charles Bediako back:



"100% it was worth it. I'd do the same thing 100 times out of 100 for any of our guys that it made sense to do this with. My job is to do right by our guys. And Charles is one of our guys."



Nate Oats says it was ‘100%’ worth it to bring Charles Bediako back to Alabama

“100%. There was an opportunity to help one of our former players out,” Oats responded. “He was within his five-year window and he was trying to get his degree. Here’s the thing too… my job as head coach is to do the right thing by our guys. Charles is one of our guys, and that was the right thing to do by one of our guys. Like I’ve said before, this is not some mercenary deal where we have a 23-year-old coming in for a semester from someone that nobody knows. He was deemed legally eligible to play, and we’re gonna absolutely support him.

“One of the ironic statements in the affidavit that (Greg) Sankey put was like, how, how much of a disadvantage it is to go and be a pro and not have to focus on your college. That’s not the case. It would be nice if everybody talking and writing about this actually educated themselves on the reality of the situation. The reality is that Charles left here with his body looking good at 235. He went to the G-League and you just don’t get the same treatment (as he did at Alabama). There’s a reason all the G-League, not all, but a lot of the G-League players are trying to come back to college. The money’s a lot better, the development is a lot better, you get a full-time dietician and a strength coach. You’re not spending all your time in airports.

“Charles lost weight since going to the G-League and his development wasn’t what you think he’d get for being a pro. You’re more of a professional, more able to get your body right in college. He’s here. He’s in school. We’re gonna try and help him gain the weight back that he’s lost and we’re gonna continue to help his basketball development and development as a student-athlete.”

Alabama currently sits at 16-7 (6-4) on the season. It has eight games remaining in Southeastern Conference play.