Nate Oats on Labaron Philon's game-winning shot vs. Tennessee: 'He's earned his confidence'

Labaron Philon produced the moment of the season on Saturday for Alabama, hitting a game-winning shot against Tennessee. What happened just before went viral on social media as well. Philon got a switch onto JP Estrella, only to shake his head as if Alabama had already won. Moments later, the shot went through, and the Crimson Tide eventually went on to win.

A few days later, Nate Oats was asked about the play and Philon’s confidence. Oats says he enjoys seeing his players thinking highly of themselves, especially when earned.

“We told him to get the switch,” Oats said via SEC Now. “He got it. Kid’s got a lot of confidence. He’s earned his confidence, though. You’ve got to work to get the confidence he’s got. I love it when you work hard and have that kind of confidence.

Philon has been one of the best players in the SEC this season. He will enter Tuesday’s game against Georgia averaging 21.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Only once has Philon finished the game in single figures, from a scoring perspective, coming in the win over LSU. Night in and night out, Alabama feels as if it has the top player on the court.

Oats would confidently say so about the Tennessee game. Philon finished with 23 points, making nine of his 14 shot attempts. None more important than the jumper just inside the paint over Estrella. A great moment for Philon, Oats, and Alabama.

“I felt good about it,” Oats said. “The best part of it is that it’s tied. We weren’t down one, it was tied. So, he made a big shot to put us up and we had to get the stop and we did a pretty good job on the defensive side too.”

Two regular season games remain for Alabama. Oats warned his team against a potential trap game in Athens, facing a dynamic Georgia offense. Auburn will then be waiting for the Crimson Tide in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday. Beating their in-state rivals would mean a season sweep with massive NCAA Tournament implications on the line.

Philon’s confidence might be what carries Alabama as the postseason begins. Oats is certainly a fan of seeing his point guard express such feelings in big moments. He is likely hoping a few more clutch plays come from Philon in Nashville, and once March Madness gets underway.