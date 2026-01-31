Nate Oats questions how Florida is officiated inside paint before matchup

On Friday, Alabama head coach Nate Oats complimented the Crimson Tide’s upcoming opponent, Florida. However, while praising the Gators’ work on the glass, Oats also took a subtle jab at the SEC foe.

“They’re the best rebounding team in the country,” Oats said. “If you go to KenPom, they’re second in offensive rebounding rate, second in defensive rebounding rate. Nobody else is that high on both sides of the ball. [Rueben] Chinyelu, [Micah] Handlogten, [Alex] Condon, [Thomas] Haugh at the three, they’re good.

“I think paint scoring and rebounding are two of the biggest issues with this team. They can score in the paint at a high level and they go get a bunch of offensive rebounds. And, when you can sit in the lane for 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 seconds at a time, it helps your offensive rebounding quite a bit.”

Evidently, Oats isn’t convinced Florida’s talented front court is the only reason for its success in the paint this season. The Gators lead the country in rebounds and offensive rebounds per game.

On average, Florida reels in nearly 16 more rebounds than its opponent per contest. In total, the Gators snag over 43% of all offensive rebounds they’re given a chance to secure.

Florida’s relentless attack on the boards could cause issues for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is averaging less than one rebound per game more than its opponents.

In their loss to Tennessee on Jan. 24, the Crimson Tide recorded just 33 rebounds compared to the Volunteers’ 44. It wasn’t the first time Alabama has been out-rebounded in a loss this season.

Nate Oats knows his team’s rebounding will heavily depend on Amari Allen‘s status against Florida. Allen averages a team-high 7.8 rebounds per contest, but has missed the Crimson Tide’s last two games. Oats hopes Allen will be able to suit up this weekend.

“If Amari can be back, which I’m hoping he’s back. It makes a big difference when he’s out,” Oats said. “The fact that we can play a guy with size that rebounds like he does at the three, the two even, allows us to rebound the ball a lot better. Guard rebounds are a big deal, and we’ve got to get guards in there to rebound.”

Alabama and Florida will square off at noon CT on Saturday. The game will air live on ABC.