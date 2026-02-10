Charles Bediako has likely played his last game in an Alabama uniform. Bediako was ruled ineligible by a court on Monday evening, a win for the NCAA. Plenty around college basketball are thrilled with the decision as Bediako made his way back into the sport after spending time in the G-League. Unsurprisingly, Nate Oats is not one of those people.

Oats provided his reaction to Bediako’s ruling shortly after the decision was made. He expressed disappointment in the matter. From the get-go, Oats has argued Bediako is similar to the other former professional players in college basketball.

“Super disappointed,” Oats said via Nick Kelly of AL.com. “Disappointed in the whole thing.” “I thought the courts would see the inconsistency in the rulings.”