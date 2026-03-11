Nate Oats reveals comfort level with Alabama’s NIL situation

Nate Oats has built one of the more consistent programs in the SEC since arriving at Alabama. Making the NCAA Tournament has become a regular occurrence, as has making deep runs. It’s been three straight years of at least making the second weekend, highlighted by the 2024 Final Four appearance. But even with all the on-court success, one factor remains huge in the recruiting world — NIL.

Oats was asked about his comfort level with where Alabama’s NIL situation currently stands. He began by saying recruiting the right players is his top priority, saying money should not be the top priority. At the same time, he understands the importance of being “competitive” when the money comes up.

“I’m gonna say this: first and foremost, I firmly believe that we’re gonna get the right players for our program,” Oats said via Blake Byler of On3 | Rivals’ BOL. “We want players that want to come here for reasons that money isn’t at the top. That being said, we’ve got to be fair, we’ve got to be in the market. … I’ve had conversations with our administration. We’re gonna be competitive.”

This comes after losing a high-stakes recruiting battle on Tuesday. Star guard Caleb Holt is heading to Arizona despite Alabama being his home state. Holt plays high school basketball at Prolific Prep, where he is a Five-Star Plus+ prospect. Huntsville is considered his hometown, though. He is the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. A big miss for Oats and Alabama, hoping to bring another elite talent to Tuscaloosa.

Plenty of freshman talent will be a part of the 2026-2027 roster, though. Alabama still possesses the No. 5 recruiting class in the country per the Rivals Industry Team Rankings. Only Arkansas ranks higher inside the SEC. All three Crimson Tide commitments are four-star players and inside the top 55, headlined by No. 27 overall prospect Jaxon Richardson.

Oats has done a great job developing freshmen as well. One recent example includes Labaron Philon, who shined last season before surprisingly turning down the NBA for another season in college. This year might see Amari Allen turn into a first-round pick despite being the No. 74-rated player in the 2025 class. There is more to recruiting than putting together the highest NIL offer, at least in Oats’ opinion.