On Friday, Alabama forward Charles Bediako had an injunction hearing to determine whether he will maintain his collegiate eligibility. During a press conference, Alabama head coach Nate Oats supported Bediako when asked if the center would remain on scholarship at the school if he no longer is eligible.

“Yeah, 100%. Charles is our guy,” Oats said. “Our point from the beginning is that this isn’t come random 23-year-old who played professionally in Europe for four years, who nobody knew, and we bring him over as a mercenary halfway through the season like some other places have done. That’s not what we have going.

“Charles went to school here for (two) years. I’ve got a relationship with Charles, that’s why the whole thing made sense. He’s within his five-year window. He’s trying to get his degree. If Charles is unable to keep playing — and I don’t know what happened, I just got out of practice so I’m not sure what happened in the hearing or whatever. But yeah, Charles is in school, he’s going to remain in school, he wants to get his degree.”

In January, Alabama forward Charles Bediako was granted a temporary restraining order, allowing him to play college basketball again. Bediako played at Alabama for two seasons, but entered the NBA Draft in 2023.

In his four appearances this season, Charles Bediako has averaged 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, while shooting 70.6% from the field. Alabama is 2-2 since Bediako has returned to the team.

Bediako played for three separate G-League teams and signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs in 2023. However, he never appeared in an NBA game.

Oats’ comment on Bediako’s scholarship contradicts an argument the 23-year-old’s attorney, David Holt, made on Friday. Holt argued that Bediako wouldn’t be able to complete his schooling at Alabama if he doesn’t maintain his eligibility. Evidently, Oats doesn’t believe that to be the case.

While Oats has supported Bediako throughout his fight for eligibility, many people believe Bediako doesn’t deserve another opportunity to play at the collegiate level. On Friday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey filed an affidavit arguing that Bediako maintaining his eligibility would damage college athletics.

“Inconsistent application of the NCAA eligibility rules challenged in this case — through court rulings or otherwise — fuels disruption in college sports,” Sankey said in the filing. “… Permitting former professional athletes to return to competition creates a competitive disadvantage and fundamental unfairness for current student-athletes who have not pursued a professional sports career.”