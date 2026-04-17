Former NC State enrollee Cole Cloer has committed to Alabama out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Cloer was a 2026 recruit who enrolled with the Wolfpack early.

But after arriving in January, Cloer watched as NC State head coach Will Wade departed for LSU. He opted to hit the transfer portal rather than stick it out with new head coach Justin Gainey, despite attending Gainey’s introductory press conference.

Alabama was one of a handful of programs that recruited the four-star prospect out of high school. Florida, North Carolina and UConn were also among his final options.

“This is a dream come true,” Cole Cloer said in October, per the News Observer. “This is something you always fantasize about as a kid; playing for your hometown, playing against the Dukes, playing against the Carolinas, playing in the ACC.”

But after enrolling at NC State and rehabbing from an injury, Cole Cloer had second thoughts. He participated with the team fully after jumping to the college level, attending team meetings and traveling with the team.

So he’s got a head start on the typical freshman. And the talent is undeniable.

Cole Cloer finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., a factory for top high school talent. He ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 59 overall player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was also the No. 23 small forward and the No. 8 overall player in the state of Florida.

Now he’ll join an Alabama program looking to rebound from a Sweet 16 loss in 2025-26. The Crimson Tide have reached at least the Sweet 16 in five of the last six years, making the NCAA Tournament all six times.

During that span, Alabama also has a Final Four appearance. That came in 2023-24; it was the first in program history.