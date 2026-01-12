Former NC State wide receiver Noah Rogers has committed to Alabama via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Rogers spent two seasons with the Wolfpack.

He appeared in all 13 of NC State’s games this past season. He recorded 33 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

His statistics were extremely similar during the 2024 campaign when he notched 35 catches for 478 yards and a score. Rogers transferred to NC State in 2024 after spending his true freshman season at Ohio State.

Rogers saw action in four games for the Buckeyes, but ultimately preserved a season of eligibility. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Noah Rogers played high school football at Rolesville (NC), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 52 overall player and No. 9 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Alabama, Rogers was the No. 37 wide receiver in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He took his official visit to Alabama on Jan. 11.

Next season will be Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer‘s third at the helm of the Crimson Tide. The program improved under his supervision this season, appearing in the SEC Championship and receiving a College Football Playoff bid.

Nonetheless, Alabama fans will be hungry for more success in the near future. They won’t be the only ones who are determined to reach new heights.

“You’ve got guys that are moving on and it’s the last game they play here. They’ve got careers at the next level. Then you’ve got guys that you want to start laying the groundwork for the future,” DeBoer said after Alabama’s season-ending loss to Miami. “… You’ve got to go back to starting over from scratch with putting the people around you, the right people, committing to something, a common goal together and the actions following it.

“… It’s a fine line between being here and being at the top. But we’ve got to do the work. We’ve got to put the work in. You’ve got to believe. You’ve got to be consistent. You’ve got to have discipline. We’ll get back to work and start all over again.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3's Transfer Portal wire.