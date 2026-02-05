There’s been another twist in the curious case involving Alabama center Charles Bediako. Bediako returned to school recently to play for the Crimson Tide after spending time in the NBA’s G-League.

He did so because a court granted him a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, allowing him eligibility for the time being. But that’s now being contested, legally, by the NCAA.

According to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos, the NCAA has responded to Charles Bediako’s request to continue to the preliminary injunction hearing and has motioned to dissolve his temporary restraining order. Should the TRO be dissolved, Bediako would no longer have grounds to play.

“This Court should never have entered a TRO because Plaintiff failed to comply with the notice requirements of Alabama Rule of Civil Procedure 65,” the Tuscaloosa news quoted from the filing. As it stands, a preliminary injunction hearing has been delayed twice already.

On Wednesday, Charles Bediako’s legal team filed a motion in Tuscaloosa County to postpone a preliminary injunction hearing that was set for Feb. 6 to Feb. 16-18. The hearing was originally scheduled for Jan. 27.

The 23-year-old Bediako is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief after the NCAA previously ruled the former NBA G-League player ineligible to return to college basketball last month. The 7-footer has played in Alabama‘s last four games after a prior presiding judge granted Bediako a TRO on Jan. 20 that effectively deemed him eligible until his case could be heard in court.

Bediako has logged two starts in his four appearances. He’s averaging 9.5 points and 5.0 rebounds, to go along with 1.8 blocks per game. He’s made a significant impact on the floor.

Opinions on whether he should be allowed to play have run the gamut. Former Auburn coach Bruce Pearl has suggested the NCAA should ban Alabama from the NCAA Tournament as a result of playing Bediako. Meanwhile, Florida coach Todd Golden simply said his team would “beat them anyway” when referring to Alabama. The Gators did just that, winning 100-77.

Still, all eyes will be on the legal proceedings for Charles Bediako and Alabama going forward. He’s a significant piece on a team that has aspirations of winning the SEC and reaching the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama is currently 15-7 overall on the season. The Crimson Tide are 5-4 in SEC play, two games back from the SEC lead.